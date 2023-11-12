Liv Morgan’s 2023 WWE Return Halted Due To Upcoming Medical Assessment

WWE has been dealing with a few injuries on both Raw and Smackdown, as of late and the names include Liv Morgan. In fact, she is one particular name whose career has been marred with a couple of injuries for the entire 2023. She was initially out with a shoulder injury following Wrestlemania 39 and managed to return at the quickest time only to be sidelined since she wasn’t fully healed.

Interestingly, both times the injuries forced the WWE to take the women’s tag team titles away from Liv Morgan as both the reigns came to a close, earlier than expected. We haven’t seen the former star since this year’s summer and WWE fans are eager to see her back in action given her popularity.

No real-time update available regarding Liv Morgan’s WWE return

At this point, it appears that Liv Morgan’s return is stuck due to a few medical procedures. PWInsider posted a Q&A with Mike Johnson as the latter was asked about the former tag champ’s return status. It was informed that no real-time update is available, right now, but she is scheduled to be medically evaluated later this month,

“No real update. The last I heard was that she was getting evaluated sometime this month to determine where she is medically now vs. when she got hurt. It’s pretty logical to say that she will then be informed what the next course of action is, if anything. Whether that means she is cleared or needs additional medical treatment, therapy, etc. it all depends on how that evaluation goes.”

A few weeks ago, reports affirmed that Liv Morgan was supposed to be evaluated by the doctors in Birmingham, Alabama which should prepone her return to WWE programming. It’s not clear whether that evaluation is still due or a new procedure will be performed on her.

Soon after Wrestlemania 39, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez became the women’s tag team titles. Then the former suffered a fatal injury which caused to relinquishment of the women’s tag team titles. Their second title run didn’t long last and it came to an end just within 15 days at the hands of the current champion Chelsea Green and her then-partner Sonya Deville due to another reported injury picked up by Morgan.