One of the emerging star powers in the WWE whose career saw a sky-rocketing uprise in 2024 is Tiffany Stratton. Mostly helmed by the WWE Universe for her good looks and social media antics, nobody can also deny her athletic craft in the ring which is also top-notch. This combination can certainly make her a bankable superstar who should carry the women’s division for years to follow.

With bigger achievements in her vision, Tiffany Stratton recently made an appearance at the Fanatics Fest NYC and set her sights on one of the biggest stars in WWE today. Fans were allowed to drop questions to her.

Becky Lynch And Seth Rollins Spotted At Music Concert Amid 2024 WWE Hiatus

With the UpUpDownDown hosts, Tyler Breeze and Xavier Woods in in attendance, one such question toward Tiffany Stratton was to choose someone to develop a feud in the WWE. In reply, the former NXT Women’s Champion picked up none other than a former women’s champion, “Who would I like to feud with? Rhea Ripley. I think that’d be so cool, so fun, totes adorbs.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

Tessa Blanchard Revisits Journey To Become “Nothing” From Being Top WWE Prospect

Tiffany Stratton established herself as a top Smackdown superstar

For the time being, a matchup between Tiffany Stratton and Rhea Ripley is highly unlikely given the two reside in different brands. He former is signed to WWE SmackDown while Ripley is a cornerstone figure of the WWE Raw brand. Also, both these two have been involved in separate championship storylines in recent times.

Tiffany Stratton has had a great run since entering the main roster back in January after conquering the NXT scene. She was one of the expected favorites to become the winner of the Queen of the Ring 2024 tournament that was going on the weekly episodes of Raw and Smackdown throughout May. But then a social media debacle caused to get delisted from the race.

However, the controversy didn’t derail the momentums altogether for Tiffany Stratton as she was back on track in the championship race within a couple of months. At the Money in the Bank 2024, she became the women’s MITB briefcase holder to guarantee a future championship opportunity and also a stepping stone to take the next big step in her career.