WWE hosted an unforgettable night in the form of NXT Deadline 2024 where Lola Vice competed in her home territory that’s an NXT Underground Match. She also has now secured three back-to-back wins in this particular genre that was introduced in NXT, only last year for the women’s division.

After weeks of rivalry, Lola Vice and Jaida Parker were able to unleash frustration on each other at Deadline in the NXT Underground setting. This special environment ensured that there couldn’t be any restrictions that a traditional wrestling match could have contained. After the back-and-forth, the latter name came up short against the one having the most experience in this gimmick match.

Following Lola Vice’s hard-fought win, WWE Smackdown star Tiffany Stratton took to Twitter to throw down the gauntlet at her. “I want an underground match against @lolavicewwe,” she wrote on her social media account, igniting speculation about a potential clash between the two stars. Stratton is certainly showing courage, here by vouching for the Underground environment that her possible future opponent has dominated so far.

Lola Vice picked up third straight Underground win at Deadline

The finish of the match at Deadline came after Jaida Parker took Lola Vice’s gloves off and wore them. She tied her opponent up with the black belt and drove her into the ring post. As punishing her with a stretch submission, Parker also intended to use a brick but she was unsuccessful in doing so. In the end, she was passed out to the Anaconda submission hold.

With this, Lola Vice is the only woman to have competed in both the NXT women’s Underground matches in WWE NXT history and she had also won all three of them. Previously at NXT Battleground 2024, she picked up a win against Shayna Baszler. Before that, she won the inaugural match against Natalya Neidhart.

Apart from targeting Lola Vice, Tiffany was present at Deadline in her hometown of Minneapolis. It was further stated by the women’s Money in the Bank contract holder that she would be paying attention to the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge match and keep an eye on NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez when she defends her title at NXT New Year’s Evil.