Over the past few months, we have experienced the most vicious side of Mariah May on AEW programming. Since starting a beef with Toni Storm, she’s adopted a much more aggressive attitude to have the advantage over the Timeless one. This transition has also led her to beat Storm at AEW All In and become the new AEW Women’s World Champion.

Since winning the belt, Mariah May has already retained the same on two separate occasions with the third one scheduled for the AEW Grand Slam episode set for next week. It also appears that another top contender in the form of her former bestie could be waiting for her in the coming weeks.

“It’s My Choice Who I Kiss,” Mariah May On Lip-Locking Moments With Her AEW Colleagues

After her title retention against Queen Aminata, last week, Mariah May declared that she wanted to see her best friend and popular Japanese sensation, Mina Shirakawa, back in the fold in All Elite Wrestling. Cutting a promo, she extended the invitation to her for a reunion and the pledge further continued through social media posts from the champion.

Toni Storm Eyeing Rematch With Mariah May At AEW Grand Slam 2025 In Australia

Mina Shirakawa responded to Mariah May on AEW Dynamite through a promo

On the September 18 edition of AEW Dynamite, Mina Shirakawa appeared in a vignette to respond to the invitation. Mina reflected on their friendship, from their days in Japan which continued in AEW a few months ago before Mariah May went on to betray Toni Storm in persuasion of the AEW Women’s World Title.

In her promo, Mina admitted that she was not in agreement with the newer version of Mariah May who committed some despicable acts during her feud with Storm. But she made it clear that the UK native was still her best friend before proclaiming that ‘Mina is coming’ to AEW, building excitement among fans. There’s no confirmed update on when the Japanese sensation will resurface on AEW television programming.

Arriving on AEW programming in late 2023, Mariah May was quick to align herself with Toni Storm due to their past connections from Japan. Ahead of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2023, Mina Shirakawa also appeared on the scene and joined them for a feud with Storm and then a trios union that created a much-discussed kiss at the dual-branded PPV show.