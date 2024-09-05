One of the top wrestlers of All Elite Wrestling, Toni Storm will essentially have her homecoming, next year when the company heads to Australia for a grand pay-per-view event. Given her status on the AEW roster, we can assume that she will be given a headliner match on that show slated for early 2025. The star herself has a big match in mind when it comes to the show.

Heading into the AEW All In PPV show, one of the best storylines in all of professional wrestling featured a personal saga between Toni Storm and Mariah May. The two respectively created a mentor-disciple bond which lasted for several months before May won the Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, earning her a shot at the AEW Women’s World Championship on the July 10 episode of Dynamite.

Just after the win, the new number-once contender for the women’s title ended up viciously attacking Toni Storm with the belt and high heel that she carried for weeks to follow. The win alongside the rivalry also set up the highly anticipated title match at All In from the Wembley Stadium in London, England where May ended up securing the big W.

Toni Storm wants to beat the crap out of Mariah May in their rematch

Toni Storm recently spoke to ESPN while being in Australia to announce the AEW Grand Slam in Brisbane, Australia, and the three-time AEW Women’s Champion was asked about the potential rematch with Mariah May in her hometown given that their first bout took place in the latter’s hometown of London. II response, “The Timeless” superstar revealed that she wants to “beat the ever-loving crap” out of the AEW Women’s Champion, to make her country proud in the process.

“I hope that’s the case.” Toni Storm said. “I hope I get my rematch against Mariah May. We did this on her turf last time at Wembley in London. I think it’s time to bring it home for me. I think it’s time to get back to Brisbane and beat the ever-loving crap out of her in front of all my family and friends, and make my country proud.” (quotes courtesy WrestleZone)

Per AEW’s confirmation, the Grand Slam event will take place, next year at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia which might bring up some bad news to “The Glamour” Mariah May. For the time being, we wait for Toni Storm’s return to AEW TV before she officially starts gunning for the title rematch.