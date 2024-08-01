Maxxine Dupri has been one of the emerging stars from the WWE’s female locker room over the past couple of years. Initially debuting on the flagship show of the WWE in a valet role, she proved herself to be quite the entertainer as an in-ring performer and beyond. Her efforts have been noticed and now those have also been compared to that of a WWE Hall of Famer.

Stacy Keibler is that concerned name who has just entered the prestigious club, last year as her her contributions to the wrestling industry were acknowledged. In one of her big career moments, Keibler was involved with the legendary Dudley Boyz in a match at WWE WrestleMania 18.

Maxxine Dupri boosting up confidence on weekly WWE shows

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray (FKA Bubba Ray Dudley) revisited those early 2000 days when he worked with Keibler. Per his thoughts, there is one modern WWE star that he believes to possess the same kind of star power as Keibler and that’s Maxxine Dupri. He essentially believed the aspect after watching the latest episode of Raw.

“Maxxine Dupri has Stacy Keibler-esque potential,” Bully said. “I think if they could invest the right time in Maxxine and she could get her confidence up underneath, and I’ve seen it. Last night, I enjoyed what I [saw], like her facials, and her bravado, and the smack — I saw some more confidence.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

Bully Ray further felt that Maxxine Dupri’s role in the Alpha Academy took her career in a positive direction, but there should be a change, shortly. The WWE Raw star might just be able to shine even brighter if paired up with a different faction. When it comes to comparing her with Keibler, the hardcore legend acknowledged that the two have similar looks but similarities go beyond that.

Maxxine Dupri is one of the only few talents present in the current WWE roster who could resemble the past Divas era. Coming from a completely non-wrestling background, she got good trainers in the form of Alpha Academy to pick up some legit wrestling skill sets which she now wants to capitalize on. Her biggest match to date remains challenging Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Title, earlier this year.