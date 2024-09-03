Rhea Ripley has established herself as one of the cornerstone figures of the WWE roster over the past couple of years. Her top status could be attributed to the fact that she’s defeated her predecessors namely Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch at the grandest stage of Wrestlemania with women’s titles involved in those bouts.

Especially with Charlotte, Rhea Ripley has a long history to share with since her first main roster match at Wrestlemania 36 came against her. The two then collided again at Wrestlemania 39 to create a duology. Flair picked up the first win while the latter win was reserved for her adversary.

Speaking in an interview with Bill Apter for WrestleBinge, Rhea Ripley was asked to send a message to Charlotte Flair and she had a befitting reply to the offer which also appeared to be a threat,

“Good luck. Mami is bigger and better than ever, and I beat you at WrestleMania 39, so you best believe that I can do it again. I love you, princess. Get back, and be safe because Mami’s gonna put you back down.” (quotes courtesy Fightful)

Rhea Ripley amplified her strong status during Charlotte Flair’s WWE hiatus

While Rhea Ripley continues to strengthen her ante on WWE programming for the time being, Charlotte had to be on hiatus on multiple occasions. Most recently, she has had to take time off, starting from 2023 December, as she suffered a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus. The former champion has been on the road to recovery which lasted for almost a year.

Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley continued with her evolution in the WWE. During Flair’s hiatus, she was mostly involved in a feud with WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan to solidify back her babyface aura. This also came after she alongside Damian Priest was ousted from Judgment Day following Summerslam 2023.

Kick-starting with Judgment Day which was initially formed by Edge, Rhea Ripley made herself a poster figure on the Monday Night Raw brand. After defeating Charlotte at Wrestlemania 39, she had a title reign that lasted for more than a year before it came to an end due to a shoulder injury but that didn’t lessen her strong status.