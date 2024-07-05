WWE Money in the Bank is returning with its latest edition which will be yet another international outing for the show. The annual WWE PLE takes place this Saturday, July 6 at 7 ET / 4 PT and it will be one of the most highly-anticipated shows of the year. A stacked card for the event has been announced while surprise appearances are also being rumored.

Some mind-boggling spots in these ladder matches and the unexpected outcomes have become the key elements for the annual WWE PLE. As it comes closer, we look back at some of the most interesting statistics from Money in the Bank around the years.

WWE Superstars built their careers with Money in the Bank wins

– CM Punk is the only WWE superstar to win the Money in the Bank briefcase twice consecutively (2008 and 2009) and he was also able to have successful cash-ins to become the new World Heavyweight Champion.

– WWE Hall of Famer Edge is the only superstar to win a contract twice without winning the ladder match, once. Edge won the inaugural edition in 2005 but then he took the briefcase from Mr. Kennedy in 2007.

– John Cena was the first superstar to have an unsuccessful Money in the Bank cash in 2012. Later, Damien Sandow, Baron Corbin, Braun Strowman, and Austin Theory joined that list.

– Seth Rollins was the first name to cash-in his MITB contract at WrestleMania 31, turning a singles match into a triple threat (2015). This year, Damian Priest joined the league by cashing it on Seth Rollins.

– Two times the original Money in the Bank winners lost their briefcase: Mr. Kennedy lost it to Edge (2007), Otis lost it to The Miz (2020).

– Carmella held her contract for 287 days, the longest for any WWE superstar (2017-2018). During her win James Ellsworth retrieved the briefcase for her, leading to a controversy and rematch on Smackdown.

– Three superstars have cashed in on the same night they won the Money in the Bank contract: Kane (2010), Alexa Bliss (2018), and Bayley (2019).

– The 2020 Money in the Bank matches took place at the WWE Headquarters due to the COVID-19 pandemic Asuka’s win that night allowed her to become the Raw Women’s Champion without a cash-in match, as Becky Lynch relinquished the title due to pregnancy, a night after.

– Austin Theory became the first WWE superstar to attempt cashing in on a non-world championship as he went for the United States Championship in 2022 but failed.

– Overall, there have been 30 Money in the Bank ladder matches since its inception in 2005 through 2023.