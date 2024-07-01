Lyra Valkyria has long been pumped up about winning the Money in the Bank 2024 women’s division ladder match. Alongside Jey Uso, she was the first name to vouch to be one of the participants of the upcoming ladder match set for the titular show. Now that she’s officially in to compete in the ladder match from an international location outside the US, she seems confident enough to pick up the big win.

On the June 24 episode of Monday Night Raw, Lyra Valkyria defeated Shayna Baszler and Kairi Sane in a triple-threat encounter to enter the Women’s Money in the Bank 2024 Ladder Match. While her opponents were seemingly dominating earlier in the match, the newest NXT import came out on top by seizing an opportunity and hitting her Nightwing finisher on Sane.

Speaking on the victory in a Raw digital exclusive, Lyra Valkyria reminded everyone about surviving in the industry for ten long years before finding this initial success on the main roster. It was a long grind in the circuit of Ireland before she finally found a foothold in the WWE and now she is only a step away from becoming Ms. Money in the Bank 2024 which should create her own legacy in the WWE.

Money in the Bank 2024: Lyra Valkyria wants to create her legacy in WWE

“That victory just took me to Money in the Bank 2024 in Toronto. The biggest victory of my career yet. Do you know how many superstars have made their name, cemented their name in the history books through winning the Money in the Bank ladder match?” the former NXT Women’s Champion quipped.

“I’m coming up on ten years since I stepped foot into a ring for the very first time. Ten years, and to win Money in the Bank the very same day that I started this all, I can’t think of a better way to cement my name among one of those in the very best. So get ready for the winner of Money in the Bank 2024, Lyra Valkyria.”

Money in the Bank 2024 marks the first time in her career that Lyra Valkyria will compete in this genre’s Ladder Match where a win would earn her the opportunity to compete for a guaranteed future title match opportunity. After having a successful NXT run, Valkyria made her debut on the main roster during the 2024 Draft following Wrestlemania XL.

Meanwhile, the Money in the Bank 2024 premium live event is being promoted to be part of a triple-header weekend for WWE in Toronto, Ontario, Canada from July 5-7, with SmackDown on Friday, July 5, Money in the Bank on Saturday, July 6, and NXT Heatwave on Sunday, July 7. All three events will take place at the Scotiabank Arena.