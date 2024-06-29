The second last episode of Smackdown before the Money in the Bank 2024 premium live event went down this week from the famous Madison Square Garden Arena in New York City. On the match card of the show, multiple Men’s & Women’s division MITB qualifiers for the upcoming ladder matches set for the PLE were reserved.

In the Men’s Money in the Bank 2024 qualifying match on Smackdown, LA Knight defeated United States Champion Logan Paul and Santos Escobar in a triple threat to make it to the ladder match. After putting out Escobar with the BFT finisher, Knight pinned Paul to win and secure his position in the ladder match. Pinning Paul also means he can claim a United States Title Match opportunity in the future.

Summerslam 2024: WWE Has Return Plans In Pipeline For Top Star Around PLE

In the first women’s Money in the Bank 2024 qualifier bout on last night’s episode, Tiffany Stratton defeated Jade Cargill and Candice LeRae in a triple threat to advance. Nia Jax, Bianca Belair, and Indi Hartwell were standing at ringside to help out the three respective names in the match.

On LeRae’s behalf, Indi took out Cargill by pushing her into the ring post. Bianca Belair then chased Indi through the ramp while LeRae missed a splash attempt from the middle ropes. Tiffany then headed to the top rope and delivered the Prettiest Ever Moonsault finisher on LeRae to pick up the win.

WWE NXT: Street Fight; Face-Off And More Set For July 2 Episode

In the second women’s Money in the Bank 2024 qualifier on Smackdown, Naomi defeated Indi Hartwell and Blair Davenport after Jade Cargill got involved and sought revenge on Indi by attacking her at ringside. Naomi hit the rear-view finisher on India to secure the pinfall victory and her position in the ladder match.

The final Money in the Bank 2024 qualifiers will take place this Monday Night on Raw with the lineups being Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus vs. Ilja Dragunov from the men’s side and Zoey Stark vs. Ivy Nile vs. Dakota Kai from the women’s side.

WWE Money in the Bank 2024 PLE Match Card

WWE Money in the Bank 2024 premium live event is scheduled from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on Saturday, July 7 with SmackDown and Heatwave events also going down on the same weekend. The current match card for the PLE goes as follows:

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Damian Priest (c) vs. Seth Rollins (If Priest wins, Rollins can never challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship as long as Priest is champion. If Rollins wins, Priest leaves The Judgment Day)

– Six-Man Tag Team Match: WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton & Kevin Owens vs. The Bloodline

– Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Bron Breakker

– Men’s Money in the Bank 2024 ladder match: Jey Uso vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade vs. Chad Gable vs. LA Knight vs. TBD

– Women’s Money in the Bank 2024 ladder match: IYO SKY vs. Chelsea Green vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. TBD