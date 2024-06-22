Qualifying matches for the titular ladder matches set for the WWE Money in the Bank 2024 premium live event started from this past edition of Monday Night Raw and it continued on last night’s episode of Smackdown, allowing three more names to be added to the men’s and women’s division ladder matches.

The opening match of this week’s Smackdown produced a shocking outcome as Chelsea Green defeated “Michin” Mia Yim and Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat to qualify for the Women’s Money in the Bank 2024 Ladder Match. The expected favorite in the match Belair came this close to winning the match after hitting Michin with her KOD finisher. However, Green came from behind, sent her out of the ring, and gained the three pin-fall counts to secure the victory.

In the next qualifier, Carmelo Hayes defeated Randy Orton and Tama Tonga in a Triple Threat Match to qualify for the Men’s Money in the Bank 2024 Ladder Match. Tonga Loa interfered in favor of Tonga only to be taken out by Kevin Owens. But the ringside shenanigans distracted Orton as Hayes was able to pin him with a roll-up.

In the third qualifier reserved on Smackdown, Andrade defeated one-half of the WWE Tag Team Champions Grayson Waller and Kevin Owens in another Triple Threat to qualify for the Men’s Money in the Bank 2024 Ladder Match. Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa attacked Kevin as he was making his entrance but Randy Orton made the save by coming out with a steel chair. Andrade caught Waller with his finisher for the pinfall win.

Further Money in the Bank 2024 qualifiers have been announced for the next episode of Raw with the lineups being Chad Gable vs. Braun Strowman vs. Bronson Reed, and Lyra Valkyria vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Kairi Sane. On next week’s Smackdown, the lineups will be Logan Paul vs. LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar from the men’s side Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill vs. Candice LeRae, and Naomi vs. Blair Davenport vs. Indi Hartwell.

WWE Money in the Bank 2024 PLE Match Card

Money in the Bank 2024 WWE premium live event is scheduled from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on Saturday, July 7. The current match card for the PLE goes as follows:

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Damian Priest (c) vs. Seth Rollins

– Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match: Jey Uso vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD

– Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match: IYO SKY vs. Chelsea Green vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD