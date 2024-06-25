Things are heating up on the WWE NXT scene for the upcoming Heatwave premium live event and it will continue on tonight’s episode through a matchup that will determine the next challengers for the NXT Tag Team Championships. As previously announced, a tag team turmoil was already there on the card for the show while the participants for the showdown have now been confirmed.

It was announced on social media that Edris Enofe & Malik Blade, Chase U (Andre Chase & Duke Hudson), Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows of The OC, and New Catch Republic (Tyler Bate & Pete Dunne) will take part in tonight’s Tuesday’s battle royal to determine the next challengers for WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Nathan Frazer and Axiom.

The title match has already been confirmed to go down at the Heatwave PLE on July 7. Frazer and Axiom successfully defended their titles at Battleground earlier this month by defeating Anderson & Gallows. Frazer will also be in action on the latest episode of WWE NXT as he will be taking on Tony D’Angelo for the WWE NXT Heritage Cup trophy.

WWE NXT Champion Trick Williams will be in action in a non-title match on the show after what transpired in the final segment of last week’s edition. After Je’Von Evans was declared the number-one contender for the NXT Title, Shawn Spears and Ethan Page showed their intentions to get added to the scenario as they got involved in a brawl.

WWE NXT General Manager Ava also declared Sol Ruca vs. Arianna Grace for this week’s show with the winner getting a shot at Kelani Jordan’s Women’s North American Title.

WWE NXT June 25 episode match card

The June 25 episode of WWE NXT will emanate from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and the currently announced match card for the show goes as follows,

– Trick Williams vs. Shawn Spears

– Heritage Cup Champion Tony D’Angelo defends against Nathan Frazer

– Tag Team Turmoil Match: Edris Enofe & Malik Blade vs. Chase U vs. New Catch Republic vs. Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows with the winners getting a Tag Team title shot at Heatwave

– Women’s North American Championship number one contender’s match: Arianna Grace vs. Sol Ruca

– Damon Kemp vs. Tavion Heights

– Wes Lee vs. Joe Coffey