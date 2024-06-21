It seems like Royal Rumble 2025 is heading into Indianapolis, Indiana, next year with WWE keeping its Big Four premium live events within the United States territory. Reports affirm that WWE is committed to making moves for further reach and thus it’s inching closer to finalizing a multi-event agreement deal with the Indiana Sports Corp.

This deal reportedly includes the Royal Rumble 2025 location in Indianapolis, per the reports of WrestleVotes. An update from the source suggests that WWE is on the verge of announcing a multi-year agreement that would bring three big events namely WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and Royal Rumble to the Lucas Oil Stadium in the city.

The source also revealed that the Royal Rumble 2025 PLE should commence the deal as the event is currently slated to occur on Saturday, February 1, 2025, at the aforementioned stadium,

“WWE & the Indiana Sports Corp are nearing a multi-event deal, starting with the 2025 Royal Rumble at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, February 1st, 2025. In addition, the deal is likely to include a future WrestleMania & SummerSlam, which would both take place at Lucas Oil Stadium.”

Since its opening in 2008, the Lucas Oil Stadium has been the home of the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts. Previously, it has hosted the NCAA Final Four, a Super Bowl, and a College Football Playoff National Championship game.

As for Indianapolis, it has last hosted WrestleMania 8 in 1992, and it also hosted SummerSlam in 2008 but Royal Rumble 2025 will mark the first time instance for the city in this particular PLE genre. The agreement with Indiana Sports Corp also ensures WWE’s expansion within the US market.

Current WWE PLE schedule including Royal Rumble 2025

– Saturday, July 6, 2024: Money in the Bank at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada

– Sunday, July 7, 2024: NXT Heatwave at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada

– Saturday, August 3, 2024: SummerSlam at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio

– Saturday, August 31, 2024: Bash in Berlin at Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin, Germany

– Saturday, October 5, 2024: WWE Bad Blood (Location TBA)

– Saturday, November 2, 2024: Crown Jewel in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

– Saturday, February 1: WWE Royal Rumble 2025 at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

– Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20, 2025: WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

– Saturday, August 1, and Sunday, August 2, 2026: SummerSlam at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota