Builds for Money in the Bank 2024 kicked off in a grand way on this week’s episode of WWE Raw as a pleasant surprise was waiting for the WWE Universe in the form of the return of Seth Rollins. With no prior information available, “Monday Night Rollins” suddenly appeared on his show and made his way to a championship match.

In the opening segment of the post-Clash at the Castle edition of Raw, Seth Rollins made his first appearance on WWE programming since losing the World Heavyweight Championship to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 40. After revealing himself to be the host of Raw, he wanted to reclaim the World Heavyweight Championship by entering the Money in the Bank 2024 Ladder Match.

However, the reigning WWE world heavyweight champion Damian Priest came out and the two exchanged words in the ring. Priest himself offered Rollins a title shot at Money in the Bank 2024. Rollins initially was in disbelief of the opportunity and thought that it was just a ruse from Priest’s side so that Judgment Day could take him out. However, Priest assured him that the rest of the faction members had nothing to do with it.

Rollins readily agreed to compete in the title match which led WWE Raw general manager Adam Pearce to further confirm that Seth Rollins vs. Damian Priest for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship will indeed go down at the Money in the Bank 2024 premium live event.

Seth Rollins was defeated by Drew McIntyre on WWE WrestleMania 40 Sunday and dropped the world title after holding the belt for 10 months before heading into a hiatus. Reports affirmed that he re-signed a new contract before coming back on Raw.

WWE Money in the Bank 2024 PLE Match Card

Money in the Bank 2024 WWE premium live event is scheduled from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on Saturday, July 7. The current match card for the PLE goes as follows:

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship match: Damian Priest (c) vs. Seth Rollins

– Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match: Jey Uso vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD

– Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match: IYO SKY vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD