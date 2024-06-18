In one of the major happenings from the latest episode of Raw, Drew McIntyre has decided to “quit” the WWE in what’s expected to be a storyline angle on TV. This comes in light of the fact that he was robbed from winning the WWE world title by CM Punk in front of his hometown audience, this past weekend.

The main event of Clash at the Castle 2024 WWE premium live event on June 15 was contested for the World Heavyweight Championship. Despite the Judgment Day members being barred from ringside, Damian Priest (c) defeated Drew McIntyre to retain the title, thanks to the interference by CM Punk who showed up during the match as a special guest referee.

As a consequence, Drew McIntyre came out on this week’s Raw to address the happenings from Clash at the Castle and said that he can’t do this anymore. The former world champion briefly mentioned Punk, which drew big reactions from the audience in reply to which he said, “I can’t do this anymore. Scr*w this company. I quit.”

WWE head honchos failed to stop Drew McIntyre from quitting

Without any hesitation, Drew McIntyre then walked out of the ring as the WWE Authority figure and Raw general manager Adam Pearce tried to stop him from exiting, but his efforts weren’t successful. A brief exchange was also shown between the Scottish Warrior and WWE chief content officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque before the former opted to leave the building.

Cody Rhodes Has Next Big Destination Match Set For WWE Championship

As a follow-up angle, Drew McIntyre has since deactivated his social media profiles as pointed out by Michael Cole on Raw commentary. This just happens to be a scripted storyline for the top WWE Superstar who remains signed with the company. Recently, he re-signed with the WWE for a brand new contract that will last for multiple coming years.

Meanwhile, CM Punk is set to appear on this Friday’s episode of SmackDown in Chicago to continue this feud with Drew McIntyre. Punk tore his triceps in the 2024 Royal Rumble match and he’s hoping to be medically cleared by the doctors by that night. Previous reports suggested that a matchup for him at Summerslam against Drew should be in the pipeline.