Amid all the speculations, The Rock is still expected to be a big part of the Wrestlemania 41 season starting from the WWE Raw Netflix premiere episode set for early January. While there’s no confirmed update on the returning capacity of The Great One for the time being, WWE has already subtly teased the same on their television programming.

During a segment on the December 16 episode of WWE Raw, a production truck featuring The Rock’s image was displayed as Adam Pearce promoted the Netflix debut. The eagle-eyed fans spotted the same and received it as if WWE was indicating the former champion’s return to the company.

WWE’s Liv Morgan Wants To “Flourish Relationship” With Daddy Dom In 2025

Pearce just announced Punk vs Seth for Raw on Netflix. But peep the picture of The Rock on the truck behind him 👀👀 FINAL BOSS TIME ☝️☝️#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/OwvmDE2QeG — Nav (@Navtreaks) December 17, 2024

The Rock has not appeared on WWE TV since his surprise appearance at Bad Blood in early October but the follow-up updates always mentioned that the storyline will eventually bring him back on board for the WWE Raw Netflix premiere.

WWE Raw Netflix: Two Legendary Names Reportedly Appearing On January 6 Episode

WrestleVotes further offered that WWE often includes background hints to set up future storylines on returning stars, and The Rock showing up on the production truck during Netflix’s WWE Raw debut promotion wasn’t just a coincidence,

“The whole segment was about Netflix. Right over his shoulder is a semi-truck with a big picture of The Rock. They don’t do that type of thing by accident. They never do and they’re not going to start. And that’s what I’ll say about that.”

Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa for the spot of The Tribal Chief is set to be one of the headliners for WWE Raw Netflix debut and The Rock could simply show up during or by the end of the bout to amp up the scene. There’s still no update on whether this would lead him to a major Wrestlemania 41 appearance.

WWE Raw January 6 Netflix debut episode match card

The historic WWE Raw premiere episode on Netflix is scheduled for Monday, January 6 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California that would be no less than a premium live event. The currently confirmed match card for the weekly TV show goes as follows,

– CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins

– Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa in a Tribal Combat Match with the Ula Fala on the line

– Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship

– Logan Paul to join the Raw roster on Netflix

– The New Day vs. Rey Mysterio and a Tag Team Partner of his choosing

– Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso

– John Cena’s Farewell Tour begins