Apart from being the most tenured female athlete in the WWE locker room for a long time, Natalya Neidhart also undoubtedly remains an attractive figure on the WWE roster. Her social media tidbits and connections with the WWE fans make her popular in the circuit. This is one of the reasons that she was part of the Total Divas show, throughout the last decade.

Being a natural beauty, Natalya Neidhart doesn’t shy away from showing off on social media, at all. Alongside her sister, Jenni Neidhart who also offers premium content behind a paywall, the Canadian athlete does offer mesmerizing content on her public profiles. Being happy with her body parts, she doesn’t tolerate how WWE’s latest game version portrays her.

A Twitter account named Macho T shared a vignette of Natalya Neidhart’s entrance into the WWE 2K25 video game, the latest of the series. The superstar herself witnessed the same on social media she wasn’t happy with the size of her b**bs in the game. Here’s how she responded with,

“Love this… love the new gear! Love it all!!!!! But I’m way bustier in real life…”

The former WWE women’s world champion Liv Morgan saw this post and urged WWE 2K25 to fix the issue alongside the pledge of adding her and Dom’s entrance,

“Hey @WWEgames … when you fix Nattie’s b**bies, can we also please get LivDom entrance?”

Natalya Neidhart is fond of working in the WWE

Starting in the WWE in year 2006 Natalya Neidhart recently reflected on spending 18 years with the company while getting interviewed by Denise Salcedo ahead of the WWE Raw premiere on Netflix. When asked about the recent milestone timespan of 18 years as a contracted WWE wrestler, she reflected on the different eras she’s seen come and go.

“I’m so grateful that I’ve seen so many different eras in WWE. In 2008 I debuted. I was signed in 2007. I’ve worked and seen so many different women come and come and go, and I’ve worked with over 65 different women. I love what I do, and so when you love what you do, you never really feel like you’re at work.” (quotes courtesy Fightful)

