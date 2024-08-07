Being one of the trusted shoulders for the WWE Women’s Division for such a long time, Natalya Neidhart has barely headed for a hiatus from television. She’s also a blessed athlete who didn’t have to bother much due to injuries which further kept her off-days minimum from the company. Things changed a bit in 2024 for her amid previous rumors of a possible WWE exit.

However, recent reports also affirmed that Natalya Neidhart is ultimately staying with the WWE by re-signing with the TKO-owned brand. But for the time being, WWE continues to keep her off television until a suitable storyline is found to set up the return. Away from the weekly and PLE programming of the WWE, the Canadian wrestler is busy creating outside content.

In the latest, Natalya Neidhart has shared a few pictures of herself from a photoshoot on social media. Donned a stunning black outfit, she was radiating confidence. At the same time, she could also be seen holding a snake which was gentle enough to her during the shoot as she stated the following,

“My first time holding a snake! BTS with this rescue snake named Slippy. I never in my life thought I’d say this snake was sweet, calm and gentle. But he was.”

Natalya Neidhart yet to return to WWE programming since re-signing

Last month, reports of PWInsider confirmed that Natalya Neidhart has locked in a new multi-year deal with WWE. While no further details regarding her new contract were disclosed in the report, it was noted that she is staying with the brand where she has already spent more than fifteen years.

In a follow-up report, it was further noted that Natalya Neidhart is yet to begin her traveling schedule with the WWE and that no storyline has been presented to her to make her return to TV. As we eagerly wait for the beloved WWE Superstar to be back onboard, take a look at her tremendous career accolades as given below,

– Most WWE matches (female)

– Most WWE wins in a career (female)

– Most WWE PLE appearances (female)

– Most WWE Wrestle Mania appearances

– Most WWE “Raw” matches

– Most WWE “SmackDown” matches

– 2 x Canadian Hall of Famer

– 1 x Divas Champion

– 1 x Smackdown Women’s Champion

– 1 x WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion