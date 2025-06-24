Night of Champions 2025 WWE premium live event is scheduled for this weekend in Saudi Arabia amid uncertainties around it due to the ongoing war between Iran and Israel. However, on this week’s Raw, WWE loaded up the PLE match card, with further announcements including the second women’s division match.

Alongside the Queen of the Ring tournament final match, Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez will go one-on-one at Night of Champions 2025 in a street fight. The match announcement came as a result of a chaotic brawl between the two on Raw.

In the match build-up for Night of Champions 2025, Raquel Rodriguez called out Rhea Ripley for a fight in the ring, and a brawl broke out. Rhea was about to put Raquel through a table when Roxanne Perez came out in aid of Raquel. Rhea took out Roxanne and went for a big boot on Raquel. But Raquel got her in a Tejana Bomb position and quickly slammed her through a table.

WWE Night Of Champions 2025: King-Queen Of The Ring Finale Set; Title Match Canceled

During the Raw broadcast, WWE mentioned the injury status of Liv Morgan and affirmed her time off after she picked up an elbow injury, last week. No update was given on whether her women’s tag team title reign with Raquel would be intact or whether new champions would be crowned in due course.

In the meantime, speculations were there about Night of Champions 2025 happening in Saudi Arabia since the country has closed its airspace to commercial traffic, a move triggered by Iran’s official launch of missiles targeting a US military base in Qatar. However, POTUS has since declared a stoppage of the Iran-Israel war, which might have improved the situation.

Night of Champions 2025 WWE PLE Match Card

Night of Champions 2025 WWE premium live event takes place at The Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday, June 28, marking the only PLE from the Middle Eastern country, this year. The currently confirmed match card for the night goes as follows,

– Undisputed WWE Championship: John Cena (c) vs. CM Punk

– King of the Ring Tournament Final: Randy Orton vs. Cody Rhodes

– Queen of the Ring Tournament Final: Asuka vs. Jade Cargill

– United States Championship: Jacob Fatu (c) vs. Solo Sikoa

– Street Fight: Rhea Ripley vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Raquel Rodriguez

– Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross