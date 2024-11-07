Soon after transitioning to the main roster from NXT in early 2024, Tiffany Stratton managed to create a huge impact. Winning the 2024 women’s Money in the Bank contract, she’s just a move away from becoming a champion on Smackdown. Her current partnership with the reigning WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax has undoubtedly become one of the highlights of WWE television.

Jax is the reason that Tiffany Stratton is carrying a custom-made pink Money in the Bank briefcase from this summer onward. Previously, Jax wanted the MITB winner’s loyalty to her and this custom briefcase came was a big reward. In the latest, the champion came up with yet another surprise gift for the young superstar.

To keep her loyalty intact, Jax stole a fan’s customized pink Women’s Title and presented it to Tiffany Stratton following a WWE live event. The recipient uploaded a video of herself & Nia Jax on her Instagram account and also dubbed that pink title as the “tiffy title” belt. Jax even told her tag partner that she deserved it more than that little girl, anyway.

“If The Time Comes, I Am Down,” Tiffany Stratton On Teaming With Boyfriend In WWE

tiffany was given a new title by nia AHHHH I LOVE THIS FOR HER 🥹💛🩷 pic.twitter.com/XSWONGgrDk — kay⸆⸉ ོ⟭⟬ | OMG ITS SABRINA WEEK 💙❤️💌 (@strattonswiftt) November 6, 2024

Tiffany Stratton assured never cashing in MITB contract on Nia Jax

As such, Tiffany Stratton is patiently waiting to have her breakout moment on the main roster. While there have been uncountable cash-in moments for her MITB contract since winning the same in July, she still has it in possession which literally guarantees her to become a future women’s champion when she might debut a custom pink title belt for real.

In the video on Instagram, Jax admitted to having collected the pink title belt for Tiffany Stratton as she never tried to cash in the Money in the Bank contract on her at the Crown Jewel premium live event in Saudi Arabia during her Champion vs. Champion Match against Crown Jewel.

WWE NXT: Arianna Grace “Hated Wrestling” For Stealing His Father

Previously in a conversation on Busted Open Radio, Jax revealed that she built an instant connection with Tiffany Stratton and that’s the reason they got along, so well. That’s the reason that she also gifted her friend the custom-made pink MITB briefcase in the recent past with the hope that she’d never cash it in on herself.

“Yeah, why would I do that? She’s the reason why it’s pink and it’s bedazzled, and it’s exactly what I wanted. I would never, ever, ever cash in on my queen,” Tiffany Stratton further gave assurance.