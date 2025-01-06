Speculations are endless with the historic WWE Raw premiere on Netflix set for tonight that’s coming up with a loaded card. Most recently, The Rock has confirmed his presence on the show to shake things up for good but the rumor mills continue their curiosity regarding what more could be in store for the night.

Paul “Triple H” Levesque provided an update on his wife Stephanie McMahon, The Rock, and John Cena during a recent appearance on the SI Media podcast to fuel things up. While the latter duo are confirmed to appear on WWE Raw Netflix, the former one is still not supposed to be back in the WWE. But that tease has been made that she might show up on Netflix.

WWE Raw Netflix: The Rock Officially Announced For January 6 Episode

Speaking about WWE’s Billion Dollar Princess, Triple H said that she will always have a passion for WWE. For the time being, Stephanie is enjoying her time with the couple’s three daughters, one of whom recently started college. Coming back on WWE Raw will be a tough choice for her but she’d be around, possibly at the Netflix debut episode.

“That saying about you spend 80 perct of your time you’ll ever spend with your kids until they turn 18 and then it’s over, we’re very aware of that. And she’s enjoying her time with them very much so and giving that up will be a tough push right now. But again, you’ll see her around, maybe at Netflix,” The Game teased Stephanie’s presence on tonight’s WWE Raw.

Natalya Neidhart Accomplishes Another Career Milestone With WWE In 2025

We’ll have to wait and see whether Stephanie McMahon’s return happens on WWE Raw which will mark her first TV outing since last Summerslam. Logan Paul has officially been added to the show as per WWE’s social media account while John Cena’s retirement tour will also kick off on this monumental night.

WWE Raw January 6 Netflix debut episode match card

The historic WWE Raw premiere episode on Netflix is scheduled for Monday, January 6 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California that would be no less than a premium live event. The announced match card for the weekly TV show goes as follows,

– CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins

– Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa in a Tribal Combat Match with the Ula Fala on the line

– Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship

– Logan Paul to join the Raw roster on Netflix

– The New Day vs. Rey Mysterio and a Tag Team Partner of his choosing

– Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso

– John Cena’s Farewell Tour begins

– The Rock to appear