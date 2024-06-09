Nikkita Lyons suffering roadblocks in her WWE career isn’t something new and that isn’t necessarily keeping her stamina down. Despite being sidelined by another fatal injury, she has kept herself busy with several other projects outside professional wrestling. She is also undergoing a rehabilitation program at the WWE Performance Center, but there are also plans for her to explore non-wrestling roles.

Going by the announcement on her Instagram story, Nikkita Lyons will soon be launching a new weekly show titled “The Lyons Den.” The format and medium of the show are yet to be revealed as the WWE Superstars also urged fans to submit their suggestions for conversation topics.

In a follow-up story, she indicated that she’d received hundreds of topics regarding the talking points. It appears that her background in the music industry, health and wellness, and her journey as a professional wrestler will be addressed in the coming show.

Nikkita Lyons made a name for herself on NXT TV

After enjoying a run with the Women of Wrestling (WOW), Nikkita Lyons signed a deal with WWE in the summer of 2021. She made her company debut against Amari Miller on the 205 Live show later that December. After subsequently joining the NXT brand, she has feuded with the likes of Zoey Stark, Toxic Attraction, and Blair Davenport, who caused her the ACL injury in a kayfabe way.

The WWE fans saw Nikkita Lyons for one last time on the January 9 episode of NXT in which she took on her former rival Blair Davenport. Just a month before that, she returned to the WWE from a previously torn ACL and meniscus. Unfortunately, that comeback was short-lived as she sustained another injury that later required surgery.

After the injury, Nikkita Lyons took to her Instagram and uploaded a video of her match with Blair Davenport to point out the exact moment of that injury. She suffered an ACL tear which should keep her out of action for the entire summer of 2024. It was a double stomp that made her land awkwardly on her knee to cause a crack in her legs. Thus, her touted push has to be halted for a long time.