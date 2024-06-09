WWE Universe is just a few hours away from witnessing history in the form of the NXT Battleground 2024 premium live event which is going to be the first joint production from WWE and UFC after the two brands have been placed under the same TKO banner. For the first time, a WWE Show will take place in a UFC venue, and the experiment might lead to something bigger.

The association of WWE and UFC might also lead to something interesting like the Underground Match scheduled for NXT Battleground 2024. Lola Vice and Shayna Baszler will be competing in it and going by the reports, WWE might have something uncanny planned about the bout. If not, we can certainly expect two former MMA fighters to tear each other apart.

Liv Morgan “Had A Very Pretty Serious Injury” Before 2024 WWE Return

NXT Superstar Lola Vice had a sit-down with Scott Fishman of TVInsider and she was asked what differences we should expect in her Underground match with Shayna Baszler at NXT Battleground 2024 set for tonight. There have been rumors of this bout taking place inside an octagon. But Vice said that this match will have a similar look and style to the one she had against Natalya Neidhart,

“It will be a similar look and style to the one I had with Natalya. The only thing I will tell you is this match will be extremely violent. We are fighting, and I will knock out Shayna Baszler.”

Lola Vice Expresses Desire To Be In Movie With WWE Legend The Rock Or John Cena

Continuing the conversation, Vice admitted that she considered Baszler to be an inspiration and this is the reason that she wanted her to be a mentor against Natalya. Sadly for her, Baszler never let her find her own identity which caused a rift between the two and thereby this big match at NXT Battleground 2024,

“I watch her a lot. She was the most dominant NXT women’s champion we’ve had. I’ve studied her a lot. I brought her back to NXT to train for my fight against Natalya; It’s a shame she never let me be myself. I feel like she is jealous of me, and I have to prove a point to her.”

WWE NXT Battleground 2024 PLE Match Card

WWE NXT Battleground 2024 premium live event goes down this Sunday, June 9 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Hosted by rapper Sexyy Red the show is coming with the bellow-given match card,

– NXT Championship Match: Trick Williams (c) vs. Ethan Page

– NXT Women’s Championship Match: Roxanne Perez (c) vs. TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace

– NXT Women’s North American Championship six-pack ladder match to crown the first-ever champion: Lash Legend vs. Sol Ruca vs. Fallon Henley vs. Jaida Parker vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Michin

– NXT Men’s NXT North American Championship Match: Oba Femi (c) vs. Wes Lee vs. Joe Coffey

– NXT Underground Match: Shayna Baszler vs. Lola Vice

– NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Nathan Frazer and Axiom defend against The OC (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson)

– Sexxy Red to host