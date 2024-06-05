WWE Universe is eagerly waiting to witness the NXT Battleground 2024 premium live event, this weekend which is going to be the first joint production from WWE and UFC after the two brands have been placed under the same TKO banner. For the first time, a WWE Show will take place in a UFC venue, and the experiment might lead to something bigger.

One of the big attractions of NXT Battleground 2024 will feature an Underground Match where Lola Vice will compete against Shayna Baszler. Both these names had prior background in the MMA ring which promises this one to be a unique physical contest. Besides, things have become personal between the two since Vice turned on Baszler, a few weeks ago.

More updates have been revealed regarding this specific match at NXT Battleground 2024. Reports from Fightful Select hint at WWE’s original intention to make this match an NXT octagon bout. While no confirmation is there as to whether this stipulation will be added or not, the concept remains on hold,

‘We had heard of at least one pitch for Lola Vice and Shayna Baszler’s NXT Underground match to take place inside a UFC Octagon at Battleground, but have not heard if this is officially planned for NXT’s visit to the UFC Apex this weekend.”

On the May 21 episode of NXT, the alliance of Lola Vice and Shayna Baszler came to an abrupt end. In the main event of the show, Baszler and Vice faced Natalya and Petrovic and came up short as Nattie and Petrovic secured the win with a Hart Attack. After the match, Vice turned on Baszler with an attack but she was caught in Baszler’s Kirifuda Clutch. After a brawl between the two, General Manager Ava announced that at NXT Battleground 2024, the two will be seen in a one-on-one matchup in an NXT Underground match capacity.

WWE NXT Battleground 2024 PLE Match Card

WWE NXT Battleground 2024 premium live event goes down this Sunday, June 9 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Hosted by rapper Sexyy Red the show is coming with the bellow-given match card,

– NXT Championship Match: Trick Williams (c) vs. Ethan Page

– NXT Women’s Championship Match: Roxanne Perez (c) vs. TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace

– NXT Women’s North American Championship six-pack ladder match to crown the first-ever champion: Lash Legend vs. Sol Ruca vs. Fallon Henley vs. Jaida Parker vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Michin

– NXT Men’s NXT North American Championship Match: Oba Femi (c) vs. Wes Lee vs. Joe Coffey

– NXT Underground Match: Shayna Baszler vs. Lola Vice

– NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Nathan Frazer and Axiom defend against The OC (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson)

– Sexxy Red to host