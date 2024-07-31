A themed WWE weekly TV episode was delivered this week on Syfy in the form of NXT Great American Bash 2024 night one. Multiple titles were on the line on the show including the NXT Heritage Cup and the NXT Women’s tag team titles where the champions retained their prized possessions.

Then in the main event of NXT Great American Bash 2024, Roxanne Perez (c) defeated Thea Hail to retain the NXT Women’s Championship. This marked one of the many of her recent dominant defenses for the reigning champion who currently has no matches on her level on the roster.

On the flip side, Hail went for this particular title for the third time in her career but she remained unsuccessful. To back up Hail in this match, Chase U members – Andre Chase, Duke Hudson, Ridge Holland, and Riley Osborne were present in her corner but those cheering weren’t enough to bring her good luck.

The finishing sequence of this match at NXT Great American Bash 2024 saw Perez applying Hail with the crossface submission but Hail almost escaped via rope-break. Perez dragged her back to the center of the mat to further punish her and then dropped her with the Pop Rox finisher.

Updates on Perez’s next challengers after NXT Great American Bash 2024

With this win at NXT Great American Bash 2024, Perez went through the sixth successful televised title defense of her second reign with the NXT Women’s Championship. It began with a win over Lyra Valkyria at the 2024 NXT Stand & Deliver premium live event in April. The Prodigy has since defeated the likes of Lola Vice, Tatum Paxley, TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace, and mainstay women’s stars Chelsea Green and Natalya Neidhart in title matches.

As the dominant run continues for Roxanne Perez, there are rumors of possible next opponents for her in the form of the newly become WWE stars Giulia or Stephanie Vaquer. However, there are no certain updates on when WWE will bring them on NXT.

Also at NXT Great American Bash 2024, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre (Unholy Union) successfully defended the titles against the duo of Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend while NXT Heritage Cup holder Tony D’Angelo retained it against Tavion Heights.