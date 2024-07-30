WWE Superstar The Miz has been quite open about missing out on the main match card of the Summerslam 2024 premium live event. This year could have marked a special outing for him in a match in his home-turn but that won’t be the case. In a modified opportunity, the Hollywood A-lister has been granted to perform the host’s duties for the PLE.

As announced on the latest episode of Raw, The Miz was announced to be hosting this year’s Summerslam, which will take place in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio. During the announcement segment, R-Truth came in and he thought that WWE was bringing back the In Your House events after The Miz said “his house”.

Another announcement was made during Raw and that’s about the Countdown pre-show event before the Summerslam 2024 main card. This kick-off show will run for three hours, starting at 4 PM ET essentially bringing the competition to AEW Collision which is airing at an earlier time of 5 PM ET.

In more news from WWE Raw, Seth Rollins kicked off the night by welcoming the fans to “Monday Night Rollins,” and introduced himself to be the special guest referee for the match between Drew McIntyre and CM Punk at Summerslam 2024. With both the match competitors appearing in the ring with him, Rollins clearly declared himself to be the boss and law at the PLE.

Rollins dubbed this upcoming match between Punk and McIntyre at Summerslam 2024 to be a “violent masterpiece.” He further stated that there is only one rule in the match and that’s both the competitors will have to listen to him or else there could be irregularities in pinfall counts or submissions. The segment ended with a face-off between Punk and McIntyre.

WWE Summerslam 2024 PLE match card

The WWE Summerslam 2024 premium live event will go down at the Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio on Saturday, August 3. Seven matches and a performance alongside the PLE host have been made official for the show as given below,

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Solo Sikoa

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Damian Priest (c) vs. 2024 King of the Ring winner Gunther

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Bayley (c) vs. 2024 Queen of the Ring winner Nia Jax

– WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

– WWE United States Championship Match: Logan Paul (c) vs. LA Knight

– WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Bron Breakker

– CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre (Seth Rollins serves as the Special Guest Referee)

– Jelly Roll to perform

– The Miz to host