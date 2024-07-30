Wyatt Sicks has been terrorizing the WWE Raw scene and they will be seen in action on the next episode of the show which comes two days after the annual Summerslam event. After weeks of tormenting Chad Gable, they will finally be going up in a tag team match against him and his latest cohorts on the red brand.

As confirmed during the latest episode of WWE Raw, the trifecta of Erick Rowan, Joe Gacy, and Dexter Lumis of The Wyatt Sicks faction will compete for the first time since reemerging on the scene as part of the new faction. Chad Gable and The Creed Brothers – Julius and Brutus Creed will be their opponent in this six-man tag team match after what transpired on this week’s show.

On the July 29 episode of WWE Raw, The Creed Brothers defeated Otis and Akira Tozawa in a six-man tag team match. After the match, Gable attacked Otis and tortured him with the Ankle Lock submission. The Wyatt Sicks then interrupted as Gacy and Lumis chokeslamm-ed The Creed Brothers which was followed up by a dual splash from Rowan. Gable escaped the scene as The Creeds were destroyed.

In more news from WWE Raw, the newly formed alliance of Sonya Deville, Shayna Baszler, and Zoey Stark has been dominating the tag team division and they continued with the momentums by defeating Lyra Valkyria, Katana Chance, and Kayden Carter in a six-man tag matchup. Plus, they also took out Zelina Vega in a backstage segment.

But the Damage CTRL trio (IYO SKY, Kairi Sane & Dakota Kai) returned on WWE Raw from a brief hiatus and they went right after Sonya’s faction. Deville’s team members were put out from the ring to the outside as SKY further laid them out with a moonsault. Then in a backstage segment, Kai issued a challenge to Deville to make a singles contest official for next week’s WWE Raw.

WWE Raw August 5 episode match card

The August 5 episode of WWE Raw which will be the post-Summerslam 2024 episode, will emanate from the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. Fallouts from the summer PLE will also be there on the show alongside the currently confirmed match card

– Wyatt Sicks (Erick Rowan, Joe Gacy & Dexter Lumis) vs. Chad Gable, Julius Creed & Brutus Creed

– Sonya Deville vs. Dakota Kai