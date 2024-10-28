In one of the major moments from NXT Halloween Havoc 2024 WWE premium live event, the women’s North American Championship changed hands. This came after the champion was forced to compete in not one but three consecutive matches in the form of a gauntlet.

On the go-home episode of NXT Halloween Havoc 2024 PLE, this past Tuesday night, Henley spun the Halloween Havoc wheel to determine the stipulation for the match where Jordan was supposed to face any one member of the Fatal Influence – Jazmyn Nyx, Jacy Jayne, and Fallon Henley. The wheel landed on ‘spinner’s choice’ and it was further announced that it would be a gauntlet match.

At NXT Halloween Havoc 2024, Jordan first defeated Jazmyn Nyx and then defeated Jacy Jayne via clean pin-fall wins but she was battered by a post-match attack by Jayne. Besides, Jayne and Nyx both interfered near the finish of the third match against Henley, which allowed the latter to put up her knees during a 450-splash and thereby connect with a shining wizard to win the Women’s North American Championship.

NXT Halloween Havoc 2024: Zaria attacked Fatal Influence

However, the winning moments didn’t last long for the champion and her cohorts. As members of Fatal Influence stood in the ring to make a statement at NXT Halloween Havoc 2024, the lights went out, and out came Zaria to attack the trip from behind. All three heels were taken out by the newest NXT roster member who was thereafter booked for her debut match on this week’s NXT.

It marked Zaria’s second appearance at NXT Halloween Havoc 2024 as she stared down Giulia, and Stephanie Vaquer following the duo’s win over the tag team of Cora Jade and WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez. Zaria previously stared down Giulia and Vaquer during her debut, this past Tuesday night. There’s no update on who Zaria will face in her in-ring debut.

Jordan has been the first-ever Women’s North American Champion, having won a ladder match at the NXT Battleground premium live event on June 9. Leading up to NXT Halloween Havoc 2024, Fatal Influence had been targeting Jordan in recent weeks, by calling her a “rookie” champion. As such, Fallon Henley has now become the second-only champion with the mid-card belt.