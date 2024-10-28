A special episode of WWE NXT will be airing, a week from this Tuesday on the CW Network from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Also dubbed as the ECW Arena for the old-school promotional famous activities in the ground, WWE will essentially be booking some nostalgia acts on the show as teased during last night’s Halloween Havoc.

The first match for WWE NXT 2300 set for November 6 was officially announced during last night’s premium live event where Lola Vice and Jaida Parker will compete against each other. Per the confirmations received from the general manager Ava at the PLE, this will be a hardcore match between the two to be officiated by the special guest referee, Dawn Marie.

WWE Smackdown: Spoilers For November 1 Crown Jewel 2024 Go-Home Episode

The booking of Marie makes sense the former WWE Diva is best known for her stint on ECW as the manager of the Impact Players, Lance Storm and Justin Credible, and then the team of Simon Diamond and Johnny Swinger. She joined WWE in 2002 and mostly featured on SmackDown. One of her memorable feuds came against Torrie Wilson. Following her release after the first ECW One Night Stand in 2005, she’s set for her return through WWE NXT’s upcoming episode.

As for Parker and Vice, the two have been sharing a beef since the former had walked out on Vice during a tag team match. Ever since that, Vice has been looking for revenge. This past Tuesday night on WWE NXT, she ran down and attacked Parker while she was accompanying OTM in a match against Hank Walker & Tank Ledger.

Wrestlemania 41: Fans Unhappy Over Spiked Ticket Prices For WWE PLE

Bubba Ray Dudley possibly appearing at the WWE NXT 2300 show

It appears Marie won’t be the only ECW Legend to be booked at WWE NXT 2300. Following his appearance at Halloween Havoc, WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley has also teased his involvement at the upcoming show.

Bubba Ray Dudley and Trick Williams ended Halloween Havoc standing tall, together following the latter’s successful title retention against Ethan Page. After the match, Ridge Holland attacked Williams from behind and Page also joined him in the assault. However, Dudley who was in attendance at the show, came out and cleaned house by taking out both Page and Holland.

Given the Dudley Boyz were the cornerstone figures of ECW’s hardcore era, WWE NXT should have him on the card for the 2300 Arena visit as we expect the confirmation to be received, this Tuesday night on the post-Halloween Havoc edition.