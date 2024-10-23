WWE is hosting its next premium live event, NXT Halloween Havoc 2024, this weekend outside the performance center, unlike last few years’ TV specials to cope with the season’s demand. Overall, five matches for the returning old-school event have been announced with two latest matches being announced, last night.

During the October 22 episode of NXT, it was announced that Kelani Jordan will defend her Women’s North American Championship at NXT Halloween Havoc 2024 against a member of Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne & Jaxmyn Nyx). The match stipulation was also announced to be determined via “Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal” rules.

WWE Raw: Lilian Garcia Returns As Full-Time Employee After 8 Years

In the main event of this week’s episode of NXT, Giulia & Stephanie Vaquer defeated Fatal Influence members Fallon Henley & Jacy Jayne in a tag team bout. Once the match was over, Jayne spun the wheel to determine the stipulations for their title match at NXT Halloween Havoc 2024 and it got stuck on the Spinner’s Choice.

Soon after the segment, Zaria FKA Delta made her debut on WWE and hence, the actual Spinner’s Choice stipulation was never revealed. We also don’t know who among the Fatal Influence members will eventually challenge Jordan for the mid-card women’s division title.

WWE’s Mandy Rose “Feeling Great With Her Recovery” From 2024 Bodybuilding Competition

Another match has also been confirmed for NXT Halloween Havoc 2024 with Chase University’s Andre Chase competing with Ridge Holland in an ambulance match. This comes after Holland turned heel on Chase at September’s No Mercy PLE to keep the latter out of action. Chase then returned, last week with vengeance in mind.

WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2024 PLE Match Card

After weekly TV Specials for the past few years, NXT Halloween Havoc 2024 is being brought back as a WWE premium live event under the NXT banner on Sunday, October 27 at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The current match card for the PLE is given below,

– Devil’s Playground Match for the NXT Championship: Trick Williams (c) vs. Ethan Page

– Tables, Ladders, and Scares match for the NXT North American Championship: Tony D’Angelo (c) vs. Oba Femi

– Giulia & Stephanie Vaquer vs. Roxanne Perez & Cora Jade

– Ambulance Match: Andre Chase vs. Ridge Holland

– NXT Women’s North American Championship Spinner’s Choice Match: Kelani Jordan (c) vs. a member of Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne, Jazmyn Nyx)