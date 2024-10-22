Considered to be an old-schooler on WWE Raw, Lilian Garcia made her return during last night’s episode from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Given her involvement on WWE TV throughout all these years starting from the Attitude Era, the fans were happy to have her back onboard and she’s not going anywhere.

In the opening segment of the October 21 episode of WWE Raw, commentator Joe Tessitore mentioned the news that the previous regular in-ring announcer, Samantha Irvin was moving on from WWE. Joe then welcomed Garcia as Samantha’s replacement on the show who quickly announced the first match between The New Day and The Authors of Pain.

WWE Raw: Samantha Irvin announces her departure

Heading into this week’s episode of WWE Raw, WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin announced that she was leaving the company. She issued the following statement regarding her departure:

“WWE Universe, my time has come to an end as your Monday Night RAW Ring Announcer. I love you all tremendously and this does not mark the end of my art, I have a lifetime more to share.”

This led the WWE Universe to wonder the immediate replacement for Samantha whose departure comes just months after her boyfriend Ricochet left the WWE for All Elite Wrestling. In an update, WRKD Wrestling reports that Lilian Garcia is returning to WWE full-time as a Ring Announcer and she will be Samantha’s replacement on weekly episodes of WWE Raw.

Garcia has been a familiar name for WWE fans, having worked for the company over two separate stints. Her first run on WWE Raw started back in the fall of 1999. She left briefly in 2009 before returning in 2012 and continuing until 2016 when she left the company once again to take care of her ill mother.

Earlier this year, Lilian made a surprise appearance on an episode of WWE Raw in South Carolina and shared a moment with Samantha Irvin before announcing a match between Kofi Kingston and Gunther.

Per the current updates, we will again be hearing from Garcia on weekly episodes of WWE Raw. However, she might just need to get rid of some “mic rust”, as she botched in her first announcement. Instead of saying Number-One Contender’s tournament, she said Number-One Container’s tournament.