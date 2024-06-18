Qualifying matches for the two Money in the Bank 2024 Ladder Matches set for next month at the titular premium live event started from this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw. Two such matches went down on the show to start filling up the fray for the men’s as well as the women’s MITB Ladder Matches.

In the first qualifier on Raw, IYO SKY defeated Kiana James and Zelina Vega in a Triple Threat Match to advance to the Women’s Money in the Bank 2024 Ladder Match. The former WWE Women’s Champion also became the overall first WWE Superstar to qualify. She is also the one who won last year’s contract to become the women’s champion at Summerslam 2023.

Zelina Vega was in the driver’s seat in the match until Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan came out wearing Dominik Mysterio’s vest to provide a distraction to Zelina after the latter attacked her last week. The distraction allowed IYO to capitalize as she neutralized Zelina and delivered a moonsault on James to secure the win.

In the Men’s Money in the Bank 2024 qualifier, Jey Uso defeated Finn Balor and Rey Mysterio in a Triple Threat Match to advance to the Ladder Match. Balor hit his Coup De Grace finisher on Mysterio but Jey Uso quickly followed up with a top rope splash on Balor for the pinfall win.

Money in the Bank 2024 ladder match qualifiers will continue on Smackdown when Kevin Owens faces Grayson Waller & WWE Speed Champion Andrade while Randy Orton will take on Carmelo Hayes & Tama Tonga in two triple-threat lineups. Further qualifiers will be there on next week’s Raw as Braun Strowman will face Chad Gable & Bronson Reed on the men’s side while on the women’s side, Lyra Valkyria will take on Shayna Baszler & Kairi Sane.

WWE Money in the Bank 2024 PLE Match Card

Money in the Bank 2024 WWE premium live event is scheduled from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on Saturday, July 7. The current match card for the PLE goes as follows:

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Damian Priest (c) vs. Seth Rollins

– Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match: Jey Uso vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD

– Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match: IYO SKY vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD