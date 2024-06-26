NXT Heatwave 2024 is waiting for us as the next WWE premium live event under the NXT banner within three weeks from now and multiple new matches are expected added to the card of the PLE on this week’s episode of NXT. Plus, the already confirmed main-event title match for the show has been changed.

Ethan Page and Shawn Spears appeared on NXT and they demanded to get added to the NXT Championship match at NXT Heatwave 2024 where the champion Trick Williams was scheduled to defend against the number-one contender Je’Von Evans. But the GM Ava wasn’t keen on making the change happen.

WWE Star Roman Reigns Issues Statement On His Father Legendary Sika’s Demise

Then in the main event of NXT, Shawn Spears defeated NXT Champion Trick Williams after Brooks Jenson interfered. Shawn hit his finisher to gain a clean pin-fall win after which Ava announced that it would be Trick Williams (c) vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Shawn Spears vs. Ethan Page in a Fatal-4-Way Match for the NXT Championship at Heatwave 2024.

Sol Ruca defeated Arianna Grace after hitting the latter with her Sole Snatcher move in a number-one contender’s match and now it will be Kelani Jordan (c) vs. Sol Ruca for the NXT Women’s North American Championship at NXT Heatwave 2024.

Kayla Braxton In Communication With AEW After Finishing Up 8-Year WWE Career?

Also, Chase University’s Andre Chase and Duke Hudson won a Tag Team Turmoil and now they will face Axiom and Nathan Frazer for the NXT Tag Team Championship at the NXT Heatwave 2024. On that same PLE night, Lola Vice will also challenge Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Title. This match was announced after Lola attacked Perez on NXT and walked away with the title.

WWE NXT Heatwave 2024 PLE Match Card

WWE NXT Heatwave 2024 premium live event is scheduled for Sunday, July 7 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada as part of a triple-header weekend at the venue with Friday’s Smackdown and Saturday’s Money in the Bank. The current match card for the NXT PLE goes as follows,

– NXT Championship Match: Trick Williams (c) against Je’Von Evans

– NXT Women’s Championship Match: Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Lola Vice

– NXT North American Championship Match: Oba Femi (c) vs. Wes Lee

– NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Nathan Frazer & Axiom (c) vs. Chase U (Andre Chase & Duke Hudson)

– NXT Women’s North American Championship: Kelani Jordan (c) vs. Sol Ruca