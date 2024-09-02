The rumors were indeed true around Giulia making her move to the WWE and it happened at the NXT No Mercy 2024 premium live event, last night. She was quick to make an impact by coming out and focusing on the NXT Women’s Championship held by Roxanne Perez.

In one of the headliner matches of NXT No Mercy 2024, an event that took place at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, Roxanne Perez defeated Jaida Parker to retain her NXT Women’s Championship. Parker put up a great fight against the veteran champion in her first attempt at the NXT women’s title but her injured ribs turned out to be a deciding factor.

After sending Parker ribs-first through the ring barricade, Perez took control of the match. After sending Parker back into the ring, Perez hit two Pop-Rox finishers to secure the pinfall win at NXT No Mercy 2024. She was in full celebratory mode after the title retention when the lights went out.

Proving the speculations right, a new theme music started playing, as Giulia came out of the smoke, making her WWE debut on the NXT No Mercy 2024 premium live event. She entered the ring and stared down Perez, who held the NXT Women’s Championship high above her head to close out the segment. After the debut, WWE CCO Triple H touted how Giulia is the next bright superstar of the NXT women’s division.

Giulia set to receive big push following NXT No Mercy 2024 appearance

If earlier reports are to be believed then the NXT Women’s Division is waiting to have its new face in the form of Giulia now that she has arrived in the United States. After showing a glimpse of hers during NXT Stand & Deliver in April, a full-fledged run for her is expected on WWE’s third brand from NXT No Mercy 2024 onward now that her obligations in Japan are over.

Before debuting at WWE NXT No Mercy 2024, Giulia’s final match in Japan was a gauntlet at Marigold’s event in Shin-Kiba on August 25 where female talents got 60 seconds, each to face her. While performing in Stardom, Giulia has been a former World of Stardom Champion who also won both the 2020 Cinderella tournament & the 2022 5 Star Grand Prix.