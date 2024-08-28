Multiple announcements were reserved for the NXT No Mercy 2024 premium live event on the latest weekly episode of NXT. The main event received a new guest referee while the match card for the upcoming WWE PLE was further filled up with a couple of more matches.

The Women’s North American Championship match was officially announced between Kelani Jordan and Wendy Choo for NXT No Mercy 2024 after the two mutually agreed to face each other, last week. Then on the latest episode, Choo introduced TNA’s Rosemary as Jordan’s opponent. Jordan won the non-title bout but then she was laid out by Choo to end the segment.

WWE Raw: Contender’s Tournament And Zelina Vega Booked For September 2 Episode

Two former tag team partners will be seen in action against each other when Wes Lee goes up against Zachary Wentz (FKA Nash Carter of WWE of MSK with Lee) of The Rascalz at NXT No Mercy 2024 in what will be a cross-brand match between WWE and TNA. A few weeks ago, Lee turned on Wentz with an attack to set up this match.

Former champion Trick Williams will be the special guest referee for the NXT title match between Ethan Page and TNA’s Joe Hendry. This match was already announced for NXT No Mercy 2024 on last week’s episode but then on the latest episode, the show’s general manager Ava brought Trick out and appointed him in the above-mentioned role.

The crowd gave a big pop at Trick coming out in a referee’s dress but Page was visibly angry about it. Trick’s appearance also allowed Hendry to plant Page with a chokeslam to the match as the appointed referee also counted 1-2-3 to possibly give us a preview of things to come at NXT No Mercy 2024.

WWE SmackDown: Street Fight Championship Match Set For August 30 Episode

WWE NXT No Mercy 2024 PLE Match Card

WWE NXT No Mercy 2024 premium live event is scheduled for this Sunday, September 1 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado alongside next night’s episode of Monday Night Raw. Six matches are set for the PLE as given below,

– WWE NXT Championship Match: Ethan Page (c) vs. Joe Hendry

– WWE NXT Women’s Championship Match: Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Jaida Parker

– WWE NXT North American Championship Match: Oba Femi (c) vs. Tony D’Angelo

– WWE NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Chase U (Andre Chase & Ridge Holland) (c) vs. Nathan Frazer & Axiom

– WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship Match: Kelani Jordan (c) vs. Wendy Choo

– Wes Lee vs. Zachary Wentz