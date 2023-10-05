Randy Orton’s 2023 WWE In-Ring Return Reportedly Approaching Closer

It’s been more than one and a half years since we have seen Randy Orton in a WWE ring and there have been many speculations over the longevity of his wrestling career during this hiatus. The injury he’s dealing with is something fatal due to which doctors advised him not to return to action, per his father but the WWE superstar remains adamant about making a super comeback.

As reported earlier, Randy Orton has been training at the WWE Performance Center for a while now. Fightful Select then reported that WWE sources continued to insist that he isn’t close to making an in-ring return, which is why his arrival at the Performance Center wasn’t kept a secret. In general, if a wrestler is scheduled to make a surprise return then WWE usually opts to hide him or her from public appearances.

In an update to this situation, Xero News has reported that WWE Officials have started coming up with creative sketches for Randy Orton’s return to TV. While a date for his return is yet to be locked, the good thing is that it’s being discussed.

The Apex Predator of the WWE was recently spotted at a high school volleyball game. After some students noticed that he was there, they decided to perform a wrestling sequence, where an RKO was performed alongside a pinfall attempt.

WWE NXT: Nikkita Lyons To Start Training In The Ring Following ACL Tear

Randy Orton has been away from WWE TV since May 2022

Before Randy Orton was taken off WWE television due to a back injury, he was a part of the tag team division, where he used to be in a tag team with Matt Riddle, known as RK-Bro. As part of the team, he was written off WWE programming after a vicious storyline assault led by Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns along with The Usos back in May 2022.

Afterward, the 14-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion underwent a lower back fusion surgery, which resulted in the original plan for the SummerSlam 2022 main event being canceled which was Roman Reigns (c) vs. Randy Orton for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Since then it’s been rumored that Reigns could be the next target for The Viper upon return but nothing is confirmed in this regard.

WWE Raw: Program Involving Top Superstars Planned For Early 2024