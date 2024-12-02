Since coming back to WWE programming from a genuine health scare, Raquel Rodriguez has been acting as one of the trusted shoulders for Liv Morgan and helping her to retain her championship. Many doubt the actual motive of the behemoth superstar who certainly possesses the caliber of becoming a champion of her own but for the time being, those inspirations will remain in a hidden state.

Speaking with Graham “GSM” Matthews for WrestleRant Radio, Raquel Rodriguez talked about various aspects of her WWE career including being a participant in the WarGames match at the Survivor Series 2024 premium live event. She became a bit nostalgic about returning to the infamous steel cage structure years after her memorable performance in NXT.

Back in 2020, Raquel Rodriguez scored the win for her team in the Women’s WarGames Match at NXT TakeOver: WarGames edition. Years later, she will get to feature in the same environment with some of the familiar names from NXT on the main roster which made things “full circle” in her career.

Raquel Rodriguez optimistic about inaugural women’s IC title tournament

Moving on in the conversation, Raquel Rodriguez was further asked about her solo career goals and whether going after the women’s world championship remains a visible option for her or not. In reply, the Mexican talent affirmed that her priority remains on protecting sister Liv Morgan and hence, she won’t go after her title belt. Rather, the inaugural women’s Intercontinental Title could open new opportunities for the female roster.

“At the moment, of course, I’m not going after Liv’s title. I would not do that to my sister. I’m here to help her keep that title as long as possible,” Raquel Rodriguez continued. “Now that we have the new IC Title that just got introduced, that’s a huge opportunity for anyone who gets the opportunity to wrestle in that tournament and win that title.” (quotes courtesy Fightful)

In the opening contest of the Survivor Series 2024, the team of Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Naomi, IYO SKY & Bayley defeated Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton & Candice LeRae in the WarGames Match. Despite Raquel protecting Morgan, Ripley ended up pinning her arch-rival Morgan with a Riptide through a table off the top rope to score the pin-fall win on her team’s behalf.