Liv Morgan is having the best time of her WWE career in her ongoing stint on Monday Night Raw as the reigning world champion. Being a representative of the TKO-owned WWE brand, she often gets to endorse the company’s product in the mainstream outlets and one such occurrence came in the outlet of Walmart.

Just after suffering a devastating loss at Survivor Series 2024 in a grueling Women’s WarGames match, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez still had plenty of energy left as they were up for a hilarious prank at Walmart. The Judgment Day duo took over the store’s intercom system, trying to surprise the shoppers which went viral on social media.

“Attention, attention all Walmart customers. This is Raquel Rodriguez of the WWE speaking,” Raquel Rodriguez’s voice echoed through the Walmart store. “Look here, I came here bright and early because I have a surprise for you. I brought with me the first Crown Jewel Women’s Champion and the best Women’s Champion of all time, Liv Morgan!”

The camera then captured Liv Morgan who was all smiles as she showcased her Crown Jewel Championship ring that was replaced with the actual Crown Jewel Championship. The prank also highlighted the chemistry between the two WWE Superstars who are the current members of the Judgment Day.

WWE NXT: Gigi Dolin Returns After Main Event; Matches Set For Next Week

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez will be seen in action on WWE Raw

In the opening match of the Survivor Series 2024, the team of Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Naomi, IYO SKY & Bayley defeated Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton & Candice LeRae in the WarGames Match. The women’s world champion had a horrible night as she was pinned by Ripley in the finish and now she would try to make a comeback by winning tonight’s scheduled match on WWE Raw.

WWE Raw: CM Punk; Women’s World Champion And Tournament Set For December 2 Episode

As announced on social media by WWE Raw general manager Adam Pearce, Liv Morgan will team up with Raquel Rodriguez to take on Damage CTRL members. It seems that IYO SKY and Kairi Sane will be representing Damage CTRL since the third member Dakota Kai is booked in a triple threat set for the inaugural Intercontinental Championship tournament.