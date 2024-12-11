The WrestleMania 41 season will be unique for the professional wrestling circuit as WWE content will be airing on an expanded platform of Netflix. To amp things up, WWE will reportedly be bringing some of the top names back on the scene to load things up on the card for the two-night extravaganza. Two regular names will, however, miss the show.

Bronson Reed is the concerned name who will go through the misfortune as he suffered a severe broken foot injury performing a Tsunami from the top of the WarGames structure at Survivor Series 2024. As a result, he is set to undergo surgery to get himself fixed, and he has already been ruled out of action until after WrestleMania 41, given that he will be on the road to recovery.

This is what the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has reported regarding the absence of the WWE Raw Superstar,

“Bronson Reed is having foot surgery. He’s going to be out for months. Yeah, long time. I asked somebody there, and they said that he’s not expected back for WrestleMania. Expected to be a long time.”

The injury has also impacted the plans sketched by the WWE for the forthcoming live events. This is the reason that Drew McIntyre has returned, earlier than expected, to fill the void, and hence, he is scheduled to have matches that would have involved Reed, including steel cage bouts. As such, these matches with Seth Rollins at Live Events are being adjusted.

A Bloodline member will also miss WrestleMania 41

In more news, on last week’s SmackDown, it was announced that Tonga Loa of the new Bloodline also got injured during the Men’s WarGames match at Survivor Series 2024. According to further reports from the Wrestling Observer, Loa will also be out of action for 7 to 8 months, and just like Reed, he’ll also miss WrestleMania 41. The possible timespan of his absence has also been revealed,

“Expected to be a long time. And Tonga Loa, I had figured seven, eight months out, that’s usually the thing for biceps surgery.”

Wrestlemania 41 WWE premium live event will emanate from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday and Sunday, April 19 and 20 and no superstar or match has officially been announced for the show, as of this writing.