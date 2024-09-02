Rhea Ripley has been a fan-favorite figure on WWE programming since her return on TV before the 2024 edition of Summerslam. On the biggest event of the summer, she went right after the women’s world championship which she never lost. Had it not been for the betrayal of her former on-screen flame Dominik Mysterio’s betrayal, she might still be able to call herself a champion.

This move essentially established Dominik as the strongest heel of the roster while Rhea Ripley was organically converted into a babyface whose feud with Dominik and his current romantic partner Liv Morgan. We have already seen a mixed tag team match featuring them and Daman Priest at Bash in Berlin.

Given Rhea Ripley’s caliber and the fact that WWE Universe would love to witness her giving a beatdown to Dominik, an intergender match between the two is expected to happen. However, speaking in a conversation with The Gorilla Position, Dominik gave his opinion on the match. While he was down with this matchup, WWE might not be interested in booking it.

“I don’t think they’d book it but I’m here for it,” Dominik responded in regards to a possible match against Rhea Ripley. “Yeah (I’d do it), I mean, but let’s just leave it at that.”

Morgan was also a guest on the show who reacted at one of the hosts mentioning that Rhea Ripley would absolutely “destroy” Dominik if the match becomes a reality,

“Excuse you, excuse you, there is no possible way that that happens. No, not even for one single second.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling Observer)

Rhea Ripley got her hands on Dominik at Bash in Berlin

Time will tell if WWE is interested in booking the match for a future show. In the meantime, the team of Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest got sweet revenge at Bash in Berlin 2024 WWE premium live event by defeating Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio in a mixed tag team match.

Despite interferences from Judgment Day members during the match, the Terror Twins came out victorious. Rhea Ripley was able to briefly get her hands on Dominik as she almost choked him using her strong legs. Morgan saved her boyfriend from MAMI’s wrath but she ended up getting pinned in the match.