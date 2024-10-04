The aspect of John Cena coming back to WWE programming is always something exciting for the professional wrestling audience. However, next year will be different for the millions of fans of the legendary persona as he’d be calling it a quit to his career by having one final stint that should go down throughout the year 2025.

As announced earlier, John Cena will probably return to WWE TV, later this year to commence the retirement tour. This will take him through 2025 where he will admittedly work 36 overall dates, primarily appearing on the Monday Night Raw brand that moves to Netflix. He will also make appearances in Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, and WrestleMania 41.

The Great Khali Responded To Media Asking Him About WWE Being “Fake”

According to the reports of DirtySheetsNet, one of the major reasons why John Cena has been booked to have a retirement tour that will last one full year (where he will mostly be appearing on Raw on Netflix) is because The Rock was supposed to play a major part of the deal WWE signed with Netflix. But in a real-time scenario, he won’t be able to appear much on the red brand.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 Reportedly Scheduled From UK Before Wrestlemania 41

John Cena will have to make up The Rock and Roman Reigns’ absence from Raw

With both his possible future opponents, Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes stuck on the Smackdown brand, The Great One will have to be on Friday nights on the USA Network and hence WWE had to make up for this, especially for the Wrestlemania season. Hence, they had to utilize John Cena through this new deal where they’d get him in action for the very last time.

“There’s a strong belief that the reason John Cena has been brought back and put on a one-year deal — which The Rock was heavily instrumental in — is because WWE wants to combat the situation they’re in. That situation involves The Rock showing up on the USA Network (for SmackDown) for his program with Cody Rhodes.”

It was added that the expectation is that Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and more of The Bloodline should be there on Raw for the show’s premiere episode on Netflix. But they will have to be on the blue brand to continue The Bloodline storyline. As a result, John Cena will essentially be acting as the poster figure of Raw on Netflix.