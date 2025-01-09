Monday Night Raw made its Netflix debut on January 6 episode and Rhea Ripley also enjoyed one of the biggest nights of her career. She not only got to become a three-time women’s world champion on that night but she also shared the winning moment with none other than The Undertaker on the ramp, creating a surreal moment for the WWE Universe.

Rhea Ripley defeated Liv Morgan (c) to win the Women’s World Championship on the WWE Raw Netflix debut episode, this past Monday night. Once this match was advertised as a Last Woman Standing Match but then it was reverted back to a traditional singles bout where Morgan was pinned by the devastating Riptide finisher.

“It’s Always Hard To Say No,” Brie Bella Addressed Potential WWE Comeback

While speaking during a Q&A Session on Backstage Pass, WrestleVotes was asked about why WWE chose to take the Women’s World Championship away from Liv Morgan. With WrestleMania 41 coming up, WWE needed to choose four competitors for the scheduled women’s title matches at the biggest PLE of the year and Rhea Ripley is one of those names.

“They Are Taking Care Of Me,” Giulia On Learning From Two Veteran WWE Superstars

Rhea Ripley is one of the four participants in Wrestlemania 41 title matches

WrestleVotes noted that The Eradicator is going to be one of the four participants in the two title matches planned. For the time being, it appears that Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair will be the other two with one of them possibly up against Rhea Ripley for a match. Furthermore, WWE didn’t have a spot for Liv Morgan, and henceforth, she had to drop the title.

“I think it becomes a numbers thing as we get closer to WrestleMania. You know, two world title matches for the women’s equals probably four participants. They wanted Rhea Ripley, obviously, to be one of those. I think Becky and Charlotte are going to be two and three. And I just don’t believe they had a spot for Liv there. So they decided to take the title away from her.”

Heading into WWE Raw Netflix debut episode, Rhea Ripley has always been an odds-on heavy favorite to defeat Liv Morgan and win the Women’s World Title once again, and carry the gold at Wrestlemania 41. Currently, the new champion is reportedly slated to face IYO SKY in the women’s title match from the Raw side. There’s no update on how SKY will make her way to the title picture.