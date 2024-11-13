Since debuting on the main roster of the WWE, Rhea Ripley has been one of the mainstay features on WWE Raw television programming. Over her three years in the WWE, she’s established herself to be one of the trusted shoulders who will carry the WWE women’s division on her shoulders for years to follow. The long tenure was further solidified after WWE re-signed her to a new contract that will last until 2029.

For the time being, WWE Universe is deprived of seeing their favorite women’s superstar on Raw programming and chances are relatively less that she will be back on the scene in 2024. However, reports claim that Rhea Ripley should be back onboard before WWE rolls with the biggest event of the year, next April.

Survivor Series 2024: WarGames Match Lineup To Be Changed For WWE PLE

Due to an injury situation, Rhea Ripley was written off WWE television at the beginning of the 2024 fall. According to a recent report by PWInsider, the injury isn’t as severe as considered initially. While there is still no clear timeline indicated for her return, WWE is planning for her to have a significant role at WrestleMania 41 with the hope that she can make it back in time for the PLE.

Ex-WWE Star Steph De Lander “To Bring A New Version” Following Return From Injury

Rhea Ripley sidelined from TV following attack angle on NXT

On the post-Halloween Havoc episode of WWE NXT, Rhea Ripley made an appearance to support her country-native Zaria and other NXT female babyface Superstars. She encouraged the babyface team for their upcoming match set for next week at NXT 2300 and seemed more than happy having returned to her roots.

Before the main event of the show, cameras caught Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez backstage, walking off with baseball bats. Shortly after, Rhea Ripley was shown lying injured next to her car with blood covering her face. Fans were shocked to discover MAMI in such a state that she had never before seen.

According to previous reports from PWInsider, sources indicated that a legitimate injury is the reason behind this angle shown on NXT. Later, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter also confirmed that the injury was not kayfabe, and it was further noted that WWE has their reasons to keep Rhea Ripley out of action due to this.