The Rock’s brief appearance at the WWE Bad Blood premium live event stirred up The Bloodline storyline and it also sent the fans into a frenzy, regarding a match featuring him at Wrestlemania 41. Since that appearance at the early October PLE, there have been contradictory reports related to his role at the Show of Shows and he’s the one to determine his status for that night.

Fightful Select has since offered an update regarding that Bad Blood appearance and his future involvement in WWE programming. It was noted that WWE higher-ups made it clear The Rock was a part of “the family” when it comes to The Bloodline storyline and will make his next appearance when he’s able to.

Sources at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles were reportedly hopeful that The Rock would be present for the first WWE Raw on Netflix in January, and that possibility still lies within the WWE. Fightful’s sources in WWE were also confused about the rumor that The Final Boss wouldn’t be working next year’s WrestleMania, as they never heard of that aspect in the first place.

The Rock’s appearance at Bad Blood changed WWE PLE main event

As such, it’s mentioned that it’s hard to make predictions as to what Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will be up to so far ahead of time with respect to Wrestlemania scheduled for mid-April. From a career and appearance perspective, if he decides to appear at a show, then he will ensure that it happens.

The Rock’s previous appearance at WWE Bad Blood wasn’t said to be a heavily-planned program as it became a reality in the weeks prior. In fact, that appearance reportedly led to the main event tag team match featuring Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes vs. The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu, as opposed to the Hell in a Cell match between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre.

While The Rock’s Wrestlemania status hangs in the balance especially when it comes to a match, his movie schedule gets loaded up. He is returning for Jumanji 3 with the Hollywood classic returning to hit theaters on December 11, 2026, as per confirmations received by Sony. Directed by Jake Kasdan, this flick will see The Final Boss featuring Bravestone with Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan expected to be onboard.