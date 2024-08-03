Rhea Ripley’s comeback on WWE Raw programming dragged some bad news for the reigning women’s world champion, Liv Morgan. Not only she’s coming for the title at Summerslam 2024 but also the champion doesn’t have Dominik Mysterio by her side as her flame. There’s a theory that Dom-Dom might just get back with Liv when the time is right but his MAMI fully trusts her.

Coming back to the WWE after a three-month-long hiatus, Rhea Ripley brought the expected twist in the ongoing romantic saga that unfolded between Liv and Dominik in her absence. After some initial hesitation, the Judgment Day member has seemingly patched up with her Dom-Dom and she has also expressed the same in an interview.

Going into Summerslam 2024, Rhea Ripley made an appearance on the Busted Open Radio podcast and admitted that she has forgiven Dominik for his past mistakes. All the blame was put on her absence from the scene following Wrestlemania which made things possible for a brief romantic angle between Dom and Liv.

“Look, I know that Dom was being put in a predicament,” Ripley said. “I trust Dom. I do. He’s someone that, once you get to know him, he’s so lovely and he doesn’t know how to stand up for himself completely, especially when it comes to new people,” Rhea Ripley asserted.

“Liv was ‘love-bombing’ him to the point where he didn’t know what to do and he was trying his best to pull away and avoid her.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

Rhea Ripley got back together with Dominik on Raw

In a segment on the July 22 episode of WWE Raw, Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio went out to the ring and called out Liv Morgan. Instead of appearing in the ring, she came out in the stands and said she won’t be coming to the ring because she has self-control, unlike Rhea who can’t wait until SummerSlam to beat her up.

Morgan continued to flirt with Dom and further wanted to hear those three little words from him. Dom stated the following and essentially ended all the ties, “You want those three words? I hate you, Liv! Are you stupid? Are you deaf? I don’t like you! You’ve ruined my life over and over again.”