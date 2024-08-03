Thanks to the WWE Women’s Champion Bayley, Tiffany Stratton’s prized possession, the 2024 Money in the Bank briefcase was ruined, two weeks ago. But it eventually led her to receive a brand new briefcase dedicated to her on-screen gimmick to carry the future championship match contract from now on.

In a backstage segment on Smackdown, Tiffany Stratton was shown crying over her ruined Money in the Bank briefcase. The 2024 WWE Queen of the Ring winner Nia Jax then showed up and gave this new version of the MITB briefcase. She also put a condition before handing it over and that’s she won’t be cashing in on her.

Following this segment, Chelsea Green and Piper Niven showed up and Green blamed Tiffany Stratton for Green not winning the 2024 women’s Money in the Bank ladder match. In response, Tiff stated that green isn’t Green’s actual color and left. This might indicate a new rivalry between these two competitors, moving forward.

In the second-last bout of Money in the Bank 2024 PLE, Tiffany Stratton defeated IYO SKY, Chelsea Green, Lyra Valkyria, Naomi, and Zoey Stark to win the 2024 Women’s MITB Ladder Match. Green got some big reactions in front of her hometown audience in Toronto every time, she went closer to reach the briefcase. She was ultimately put through a table outside the ring by the eventual winner in the finishing sequence of the match.

Tiffany Stratton wanted a pink MITB briefcase after her ladder match win

Speaking during the post Money in the Bank press conference, Tiffany Stratton was asked about how she planned to differentiate her run as Miss Money in the Bank holder from her predecessors. She clearly indicated an upcoming makeover which came to fruition on Smackdown,

“Well, first of all, we’re going to need to give [the briefcase] a little makeover. Maybe dye it pink, maybe bedazzle it. But that is first on the list, and that’s all I’m gonna tell you guys right now.”

Since winning the contract, Tiffany Stratton tried to cash it in on multiple occasions including recently bygone episodes of Smackdown as well as a live event in Mexico. The current challenger for the women’s title is Nia Jax who is also acting as her best friend on television. Tonight, at Summerslam, Jax will challenge Bayley for the title.