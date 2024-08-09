After staying out of action for more than four months, Roman Reigns was back on WWE TV during last weekend’s Summerslam to make things exciting for this summer. Disapproving the self-appointed Tribal Chief of The Bloodline, Solo Sikoa during his absence at Wrestlemania XL since losing the WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes, he turned into a babyface.

The shift in character happened after a Superman Punch and Spear on Sikoa as Roman Reigns left Sikoa’s carcass to be pinned after Rhodes hit him with the Cross Rhodes. An internal change in his status has been noted as PWInsider noted that he’s been internally listed as a babyface figure.

The return also allowed Roman Reigns to break a unique record as this garnered over 100 million social media views. The number has essentially made this one become the biggest SummerSlam social media moment ever in history. Plus, merchandise sales around the franchise player of the company are also expected to be high from now onward.

Becky Lynch Expected To Secure Randy Orton-Level WWE Contract Upon Return

Roman Reigns 1316-day belt was sold out within a few hours

According to the reports of Fightful Select, WWE Officials are expecting Roman Reigns to do insane merch sales numbers in the coming months, especially after all his custom championship belts were sold out within a couple of hours following his return. The 1,316 Days Signature Series Undisputed Championship Title Belt with the numbers being 1,316 as WWE commemorated his longest-reigning undisputed WWE title run.

Each belt was priced at $600, and all 1,316 belts sold out within a couple of hours, bringing in almost $800,000 in revenue. Since Roman Reigns has been WWE’s top merch seller for a decade, WWE Officials now expect his numbers to rise even more under his new “OTC” babyface run.

Current Champion From WWE Raw Looking Forward To Retire John Cena In 2025

WWE has confirmed that Roman Reigns is slated to return to his Island of Relevancy on this week’s SmackDown which takes place at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Besides, he’s now been advertised for the August 16 episode set from the KIA Center in Orlando, Florida. The schedule suggests that he will be available for multiple such episodes to set up a match in one of the upcoming WWE PLEs.