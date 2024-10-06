Starting from the 2024 edition of Summerslam, Roman Reigns is back in the game in the WWE and he’s going all out against the newly revamped version of The Bloodline. Being alone in the feud against the Solo Sikoa-led Bloodline, he’s currently being aided by Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

But given their bitter feud from the past, a rematch between the two can still be expected. Following his post-WrestleMania hiatus, fans have been wondering about the schedule of Roman Reigns which was previously addressed by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio as he stated that the top champion will still be a major player in this ongoing saga against The Bloodline.

It was also mentioned by Meltzer that Roman Reigns could still be up for a rematch against Cody Rhodes as this is a money match for the WWE. While these two aren’t being considered to lock horns at Wrestlemania given they’ve already done so, twice at the Show of Shows, there could be one instance that the two could be booked at the same PLE.

The Rock’s absence could produce Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes rematch

For the time being, The Rock is earmarked for a marquee match at Wrestlemania, next year, possibly against Rhodes. If for some reason, he ends up missing the show then WWE might not have no further option but to book the Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes rematch, possibly for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

“A Roman/Cody match is still a giant match. It’s not a WrestleMania match,” Meltzer explained. “I got the sense that they want Roman Reigns to be the Bruno [Sammartino]…You don’t really put Bruno against [Bob] Backlund if Cody is the Backlund. They could team but there is money in a Cody/Roman match.”

Since his return at Summerslam, Roman Reigns remains outnumbered against the new version of The Bloodline, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, and Jacob Fatu. While aiding Rhodes on multiple occasions, the favor was also returned by the champion which set up the tag team match at Bad Blood 2024.

The ongoing saga should continue until at least the Survivor Series of this year that is scheduled from the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on Saturday, November 30.