With Summerslam 2024 approaching the WWE premium live event schedule, fans have long been waiting to have Roman Reigns back on their TV screen. The poster figure of the WWE has been absent from Smackdown TV since suffering a defeat at the hands of Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40 for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship who went on to become the new face figure of the company during this absence.

Also during this hiatus of Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa has assumed the leadership of The Bloodline, with Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa by his side in the revamped version of the faction. Jacob Fatu would also join the fold over the past few weeks to make the group even stronger and they didn’t even bother to kick out Paul Heyman on the June 28 episode of Friday Night SmackDown at the Madison Square Garden.

Summerslam 2024: Eight Matches Currently Projected For August WWE PLE

Roman Reigns’ WWE return to happen within Summerslam 2024?

This eventually indicates the return of Roman Reigns to take care of things and even the audience is losing their patience to have him back onboard. According to the reports of PWInsider, the former undisputed champion is anticipated to make his return by SummerSlam. At one point, there were plans for him to come back 2-3 weeks before SummerSlam, which means the time has already arrived for the anticipated return,

“As we mentioned on the No Name Show earlier this week, Roman Reigns is expected back by SummerSlam. As I noted on Wednesday, at one point the plan was for him to return 2-3 weeks before SummerSlam, which is about to be now.”

Natalya Neidhart Commits To New Contract To Stay With The WWE

On the latest episode of Smackdown, it’s been announced that the main event of SummerSlam 2024 on August 3rd will be Cody Rhodes defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against Solo Sikoa. The leader of The Bloodline cut a promo on Smackdown and mentioned that even Roman Reigns would acknowledge him if he ever decided to come back which was another hint of the return.

According to the previous reports of Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE seems to be setting the stage for a showdown between Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa where the former would be positioned as the “protagonist” in this narrative. The role of Paul Heyman will also be interesting in the storyline but for the time being, he continues to be out of the picture following The Bloodline’s attack.