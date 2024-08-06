After staying away from the WWE programming for more than our months, Roman Reigns returned at this past weekend’s Summerslam event to go right after the self-appointed Tribal Chief of The Bloodline, Solo Sikoa. The change occurred in his absence at Wrestlemania XL since losing the WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes.

Ultimately, he made a surprising comeback during the finishing segment of SummerSlam by helping Cody Rhodes retain his title against Solo Sikoa. After a Superman Punch and Spear on Sikoa, Roman left Sikoa’s carcass to be pinned after Rhodes hit him with the Cross Rhodes.

This week on Smackdown, Roman Reigns has been confirmed to return to his Island of Relevancy and things are expected to be exciting now that The Tribal Chief will be back to claim his throne. Making this anticipated return, an internal change in his status has been noted as PWInsider noted that he’s been internally listed as a babyface figure.

Apart from Roman Reigns, Damian Priest has also been shifted back to being a babyface figure following Summerslam. He also had a notable match for the World Title at SummerSlam, which ended in a major betrayal by Finn Balor. As a result, Gunther ended up defeating Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Priest’s Judgment Day cohort Rhea Ripley has also reportedly been moved to being a babyface figure now that she’s officially through with the bonafide heel Dominik Mysterio as he alongside Liv Morgan has joined Judgment Day’s new version on Raw.

Roman Reigns’ return touted to be God-like at Summerslam

Moving on from the post-Summerslam edition of Raw, fans can’t get more excited for this week’s Smackdown as WWE is officially advertising Roman Reigns for the show to be emanating from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma on August 9.

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray further discussed Roman Reigns’ return sequence from Summerslam during an episode of Busted Open Radio and noted how it was always supposed to send God-like vibes at the PLE,

“The return of Roman Reigns was [always] going to be God-like. The sound in that arena was off the charts. Some of the sound that we’re hearing on social media — I don’t even [think] it does it justice. 50,000 people were on their feet, going crazy for a guy that seven [or] eight years ago was getting booed out of the building.”